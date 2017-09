Bloody Knees are live at Nottingham’s Rough Trade next month.

After taking time off to collect their thoughts and hone a new direction, the Cambridge quartet are back with a new run of UK live dates which includes Nottingham on October 25.

The band’s new single, Not Done, is a visceral and gritty affair, available to listen to online now.

Their new EP, Maybe It’s Easy, is out on October 13.