Blood Brothers comes to Sheffield next week

The award-winning show Blood Brothers is being performed at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre this month.

Written by Willy Russell, the legendary Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

The show is at the Lyceum from January 23 to February 4.

Tickets and showtimes are on 0114 2496000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk