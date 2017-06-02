Big names lined up for Sheffield Doc/Fest

Sir Lenny Henry, Ian Hislop, Peter Greenaway, Nick Broomfield, Alexander Armstrong and Maxine Peake are just some of the famous names taking part in this year’s Sheffield Doc/Fest.

The event takes place at various locations around the city from June 9-14 and features the best in documentaries, live talks, music and interactive events.

Sir Lenny Henry will talk to June Sarpong about his life and career and his role as the figurehead for Comic Relief.

Nick Broomfield will talk about his new film about the late Whitney Houston, Whitney: Can I Be Me?

The evening will also feature a tribute performance by Michelle John from The Voice.

Acclaimed British film director Peter Greenaway will talk about his long career while Alexander Armstrong and dancer Ashley Banjo discuss the making of The Real Full Monty and how they taught male celebrities how to expose their famous flesh to raise awareness of men’s cancers.

Actress Maxine Peake will talk about her love of documentary film and those docs that have inspired her life, her sense of humour, work and politics.

And Private Eye editor and Have I Got News For You star Ian Hislop will be in conversation with Jolyon Rubinstein about the role satire plays in documenting our world.

For full details of everything at the festival, and to buy tickets for events, go to www.sheffdocfest.com