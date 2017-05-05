Best of brass for a special anniversary

The popular Music At The Crossing series of concerts in Worksop will officially be 10 years old this month.

And to celebrate, the venue is welcoming the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band – on the of the best brass bands in the world – to town for a special concert.

Currently ranked 10th in the world, the Band has built a reputation as one of the finest concert bands in the country due to a combination of innovative programmes partnered with quality of performance.

With regular appearances on the BBC’s Songs of Praise and performances with the World renowned Rambert Dance Company in 2015 and 2016, the band is currently experiencing one of the most successful periods in its history.

This year,they will represent England against the best brass bands in the world at the World Brass Band Championships in Holland.

Their conductor is Ian McElligott whose composing and conducting career has included being musical director of the Band of Her Majesty’s Coldstream Guards and also of the Sandhurst Band.

The concert is on Saturday, May 20 and will bring the Music At The Crossing’s 10th anniversary celebrations to a spectacular climax.

The concert starts at 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm) and tickets are £10 (£4 under-16s) are available now from the Welcome Desk at The Crossing, by calling 01909 475421 or at info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk.

For more information about the Music At The Crossing series, go to www.musicatthecrossing.co.uk