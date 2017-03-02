AUDIO PREVIEW: Olly Murs' heart skips a beat for 'fantastic' Yorkshire fans

Chart-topping superstar Olly Murs today revealed how his heart skips a beat every time he plays in Yorkshire - revealing his 'crazy' fans up north are the best in the country.

And the Essex boy is looking forward to three nights of northern hospitality.

He plays Leeds First Direct Arena on Thursday, March 9 then two nights at Sheffield Arena, on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11.

In an exclusive chat - hear it in full here - he promised to reward them with his biggest and best live show ever, including all his hits Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me To Tonight, Troublemaker and his favourite, Please Don't Let Me Go.

He will also be belting out hits from his fourth consecutive number one and fifth studio album, 24 Hrs on the 14 date UK tour.

AUDIO: Listen Olly Murs full chat with Graham Walker - CLICK HERE.

Olly, one of British music’s biggest stars, said: "Yorkshire crowds are fantastic. We started the last tour in Sheffield it was amazing.

"You do find London is a an amazing crowd and I get the Essex crowd. But when you go further north it does get crazy. The fans are brilliant and it really does go up a notch I can't wait to be back.

"I am super super excited and I can promise the fans I am always trying to beat the last tour, to make it bigger and better. It's the best part of my job.

"They want all the hits, the number ones and those that did really well. And they will get them. It makes the tours easier now, having hits to sing. When I first started we only had two or three songs and the first album.

Olly Murs returns with Yorkshire dates in Leeds and Sheffield

"I would probably say the song I am most proud of is Please Don't Let Me Go because it was my first number one single.

"The feeling of writing a hit song is great. I remember writing Dance With Me Tonight in about an hour and 45 minutes, with Claude Kelly and Steve Robson.

"But performing it and people singing it back to you is amazing - touring for me is still the best thing."

He told how he poured his heart into album 24 HRS and the title was about his own lost love, with a message that life can quickly change.

"For me everything changed in 24 hours, from being happy one day and the next we weren't together anymore. It made me realise how quickly everything can change," he revealed.

One love affair remains constant - with the British public, who fell head over heals for him when he was runner to Joe McElderry in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

He has gone on to be the most successful solo artist ever to come out of the hit UK talent show

The 32-year-old singer, songwriter, TV presenter and actor recently wowed Strictly TV fans for the first time, not just with his performance of hit, You Don't Know Love, but also his dance routine with the professional dancers.

But for revealed he is more interested in making music than waltzing on to the show as a contestant.

"Never say never, but for me I love my music. I loved performing on Strictly and show some of my moves," he laughed.

* Tickets for Leeds Arena, on Thursday, March 9, are from £34.95, including fees, on 0844 248 1585 or at www.firstdirectarena.com.

Sheffield Arena tickets, for Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, including booking fees, are from £30.98 when bought in person at the Box Office, or from £33.04, by calling 0114 256 5656 or at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk. VIP packages are available.

Olly Murs, with special guest Louisa Johnson, X Factor's youngest ever winner, will also play Forest Live, organised by the Forestry Commission, at Sherwood Pines Forest on June 23. Tickets are £42.50, plus £4.75 booking fee, on sale Friday, March 3, at 9am. Call 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music