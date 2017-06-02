Vikings will be in the spotlight for new exhibition in Nottingham later this year

A major new Viking exhibition is opening at The University of Nottingham Museum at Nottingham Lakeside Arts in November.

Viking: Rediscover the Legend is a collaboration between the British Museum and York Museums Trust and will feature nationally important Viking and Anglo Saxon artefacts, including recent finds, and will re-examine the influence of the Vikings in Britain.

To coincide with the exhibition, visitors will have a unique opportunity to learn more about the exciting heritage of the Vikings in the East Midlands through a university research project funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) called Bringing Vikings Back to the East Midlands.

Dr Clare Pickersgill, keeper of the University of Nottingham Museum, said: “This exhibition is an amazing opportunity to examine regional Viking heritage within its national and international context through both the exhibition and in a direct hands-on way through the extensive programme of public events that is planned.”

Professor Judith Jesch and Dr Roderick Dale from the Centre for the Study of the Viking Age at the university will lead the research project which is focused on promoting awareness and knowledge of Viking heritage in the East Midlands ahead of the exhibition.

Viking: Rediscover the Legend is a touring exhibition, with only four other venues. However, visitors to The University of Nottingham Museum will get the additional benefit of learning about how Vikings shaped the East Midlands, through the research being done by Professor Jesch and her team.

Professor Jesch said: “The East Midlands was part of the Danelaw, a part of England that was under Viking rule during the Viking Age, approximately 1,000 years ago. Its major towns and cities were Viking centres and the Vikings may still be seen in place-names such as Linby from Old Norse lind ‘lime-tree’ and by ‘farmstead, village’, and local dialect words such as ‘scratin’ for ‘crying.’

“Our project will work closely with the University Museum, and will collaborate with local museums in Nottingham, Derby, Leicester and Lincoln to tell the story of the East Midlands in the Viking Age. It is very exciting for scholars interested in Vikings as well as for members of the wider public who may want to learn more about this vast history.”

The project will seek to highlight artefacts within the travelling exhibition that have Midlands’ connections.

An online gallery will be set up of Viking Age artefacts held at local museums so that people can see what is available to view in their area.

Viking: Rediscover the Legend has just opened at the Yorkshire Museum and will be in Nottingham from November 24 and will run until March 4.