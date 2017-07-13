REVIEW: Latest Stephen Booth crime thriller is out now

Fans of the Cooper and Fry crime thrillers will have their work cut out in their latest investigation - Dead In the Dark.

This, the 17th in the series based in and around the Peak District, is another belting page-turner from the opening chapter by award-winning local writer Stephen Booth as he poses the question on how do you prove a murder without a body.

This is the dilemma faced by newly promoted Det Insp Ben Cooper as he investigates the disappearance of Bakewell man Reece Bower who ten years before had been accused of killing his wife, Annette.

Her body had not been found and the case against Reece collapsed. Now, a decade later Reece’s new wife wants answers about her husband’s whereabouts, but Cooper finds clues few and far between.

Meanwhile, over the border Cooper’s long-time “sparring partner” Det Sgt Diane Fry (more at home in the town than with Cooper on his rural beat in Edendale) and her Nottingham-based Major Crime Unit team have a similar, unsolvable case in Shirebrook as they piece together the lead-up to the stabbing of Polish car wash worker Krystian Zalewski found alone in his first-floor flat.

The two cases seem un-connected, but Stephen Booth, a former Worksop Guardian journalist, uses his undoubted writing skills to weave together contrasting storylines from fact and fiction, whether its family secrets and fears, the collapse of the mining industry, migrant workers, Brexit, hit-and-run cash robbers on high-powered motorbikes or the threat from far-right groups.

The 390-page hardback Dead In the Dark (published by Sphere) goes on sale today (Thursday, July 13) priced £18.99, and will also be available in audio and as an Ebook.

* Stephen Booth is a tireless promoter of his books at home and abroad, but this Sunday will be on home ground when he shares the platform with two other Nottinghamshire-based authors, Tim Utton and Gareth Baker, in Nottinghamshire: Today’s Heroes at Newark Town Hall between 12 noon and 1pm, part of the town’s weekend book festival. Further details from newarkbookfestival.org.uk

Review by Tony Spittles