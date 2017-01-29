Plenty to enjoy in new season at Southwell Workhouse

A warm welcome awaits visitors to The Workhouse, Southwell, as the National Trust property opens its doors for the new season on Saturday, February 11. It is 20 years since The Workhouse site came into the care of the National Trust and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate, as the property is open seven days a week until the end of the season on November 5.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an extended menu at the new café located in Firbeck, the old infirmary building. This new space will provide additional seating as well a more varied menu which will include soup, a daily hot pot dish and delicious homemade scones.

Plans are underway to change the way in which we tell The Workhouse story, based on feedback from visitors during the past year, as part of the Re-imagining project.

So, some rooms may be under wraps from time to time and visitors can find out more about our plans through a special exhibition. We are also working to have a new visitor reception ready for use in the run up to Easter.

Half-term will see a new exhibition focused on conservation work, ‘Daylight, dirt and damage’ which runs from February 11-19. Visitors can find out more about the impact they have on the property when they touch objects or even just move around.

Children can become a deterioration detective, pick up a case file and track down the special agents who are damaging the building on a new trail (£1.50 per trail).

To find out more about The Workhouse and future events please call 01636 817260 or see

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/theworkhouse