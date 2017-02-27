Ice and easy does it at painting party

The National Ice Centre in Nottingham is hosting a circus-themed ice painting party on Sunday, March 5, from 2.30pm-5pm.

A first for the venue, the ice painting session will give skaters from as young as 18 months old the chance to create a circus masterpiece using paint pens and stencils on the ice.

There will be a dedicated area for ice painting for the duration of the session with the remaining ice open for families to skate.

As part of this brand new session, face painting will be available free of charge, the DJ will be playing classic children’s songs and circus themed tunes, plus, there will be the chance to win a family pass to see Cirque Du Soleil at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham as tickets will be hidden in a pair of ice skates!

Customers are advised to wear warm (and old) clothing. The pens will rub off of skin with water, however this may be permanent on clothing. Plastic ponchos will be available free of charge to ensure clothing is protected (subject to availability).

Tickets are available to pre-book now at standard skating prices. Tickets can be pre-booked at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/icepaintingparty

Further information can be found at www.national-ice-centre.com.

The circus themed ice painting party will celebrate the arrival of Cirque Du Soleil: Varekai at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, running from March 8-12. Tickets are priced from £51.40 and are available to purchase online https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/cirque, via phone on 0843 373 3000 or in person at the venue.