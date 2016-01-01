Search
Get your skates on at Nottingham venue

Don’t miss out on a visit to the National Ice Centre in Nottingham for some festive skating fun, running until January 3.

Singer Cameron Lee is hoping to win our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition.

VIDEO: Can singer Cameron win our talent competition?

Move over Alfie Boe and Michael Ball - here comes singer Cameron Lee who believes he can win our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition.
Film review: Natalie Stendall’s verdict Sully - Miracle On The Hudson

When captain Chesley Sullenberger landed a damaged airliner on the Hudson river without a single fatality he became a hero, writes Natalie Stendall.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

VIDEO REVIEW: Rogue One is out of this world say Star Wars fans at Cineworld Sheffield

The Force is strong with new blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - an action packed epic tale, said fans who stayed up into the early hours to be amongst the first in the galaxy to see it.

Sutton Ramblers head to Derbyshire

Members of Sutton Rambling Club will be holding their traditional popular Christmas Ramble in the Crich area on Sunday, December 18.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 12A, is the first of a thrilling new series of stand-alone spin-off films

WIN: Rogue One A Star Wars Story Cineworld Sheffield tickets

Get your lightsaber at the ready - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hits the big screen this week and we have tickets for you to win to be amongst the first in the galaxy to see it.

VIDEO: Sophie Ploeg talks about her Harley Gallery exhibition

The Harley Gallery, on the Welbeck estate in north Nottinghamshire, has invited award-winning artist Sophie Ploeg to make a new series of works, which has been inspired by the portraits currently on show in The Portland Collection gallery at Welbeck.

Film Review: The Edge of Seventeen

Here is the verdict on The Edge Of Seventeen from our regular film reviewer Natalie Stendall.

Thease are believed to be the mummified legs of Queen Nefertari. Photo by Professor Joann Fletcher

Yorkshire TV stars discover Egyptian Queen Nefertari's mummified legs

These 3,000 year old mummified legs are believed to be those of Egyptian Queen Nefertari, identified by Yorkshire's own world renowned experts and TV stars Professor Joann Fletcher and  partner Dr Stephen Buckley.

Sutton Ramblers head to Langsett

Sunday December 4 is the date for the latest Sutton Rambling Club walk.

Film Review: A United Kingdom

Director Amma Asante’s A United Kingdom has awards season written all over it: an important true story, stellar cast and deep emotional connection, writes Natalie Stendall.

DVD review: Spike Milligan’s Q - Volume One

Comedy changes all the time - sometimes for better, sometimes for worse, when smut and swearing seem the “in thing,” writes Tony Spittles.

Derby arts centre Quad. Photo by Graham Lucas Commons

Feast of sci-fi fun at Derby arts centre

Sledge-Lit 2016, a day of panel discussions, workshops, readings and networking for readers and writers of science-fiction, fantasy and horror returns for a second year, adding a festive addition to the annual Edge-Lit event at QUAD in Derby.

Lots to enjoy at Winterfest event

Come along to Thoresby Courtyard’s Winterfest Arts and Craft weekend on Saturday and Sunday, November 26-27.

Glittering array of talent as Lustre returns

Lustre is back at Nottingham Lakeside Arts and 2016 looks set to be one of its biggest and best yet.

VOTE: Which is your favourite 2016 Christmas TV advert?

They’re becoming as big a part of Christmas as decorations and turkey.

Ballet aces at the Palace Theatre

Join Ballet Theatre UK for their passionate and innovative recreation of the world’s greatest love story, Romeo and Juliet, at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Sunday, November 13.

DVD review: People Just Do Nothing

Flick through the listings in Radio Times and you’ll be hard pressed to find any schedule for Kurupt-FM, writes Tony Spittles.

DISNEY ON ICE: Star skater tells all about Frozen show

Mickey and Minnie’s next trip to Nottingham is getting closer.

stock will writing

City festival is made of the write stuff

Hot on the heels of Bonfire Night, Nottingham Festival of Literature will light up the literary skies and fire imaginations with a programme of inspiring book readings, launches, writing workshops, talks and events from November 8-13.

Arts
