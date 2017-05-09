FILM REVIEW: Star-studded cast shines in fine British comedy

As a spoof of 80s detective shows, Mindhorn is nostalgic, quirky and riotously funny, writes Natalie Stendall.

As a comedic send-up of the Celebrity Big Brother era it’s almost unrivalled.

Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) is a washed-up star searching for fame at any cost. He’s frequently humiliated, advertising orthopaedic socks and girdles for overweight men.

His only achievement is playing 80s TV hero Mindhorn, a detective with a bionic eye that can literally see a person’s lies, but he’s alienated all of his former cast members and can’t get any work. Ageing, failure and regret major in the comedy.

Ironically, the actor who refused to do any of his own stunts is thrust right into a murder investigation - a real-life episode of his former show - when a deranged serial killer (Russell Tovey) says he will only talk to Mindhorn.

Thorncroft’s dubious decision to become Mindhorn once more and cash in on the murders, using his involvement in the police investigation as a PR stunt, sees him hit a new low.

The debut feature from Tony Award nominee turned film director Sean Foley, is written by its stars Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh) and Simon Farnaby (Yonderland).

Their vein of uncomfortable comedy sits closer to The Office than Anchorman while Thorncroft’s ego is of Alan Partridge proportions.

In another ironic twist, Partridge creator Steve Coogan is Thorncroft’s former sidekick turned A-lister, starring in a successful spinoff show that’s run for 16 seasons. Mindhorn is brimming with such rivalries and machismo. Simon Farnaby is hilarious as Thorncroft’s stunt double, now shacked up with his ex.

For a low-key independent release, Mindhorn has garnered a star-studded cast. Kenneth Branagh and Simon Callow play themselves in Extras style send-ups while Andrea Riseborough and Harriet Walter have perfect comic timing.

Ultimately though, Mindhorn dines out on its concept and Thorncroft is rarely funnier than when he’s ‘getting into character’ or ‘connecting with the props’. The story briefly loses its way before indulging us in a madcap caper complete with 80s action styling and corny gags characteristic of that genre but Barratt infuses the role with such tragicomic enthusiasm that it’s impossible to look away.

Don’t miss the credits accompanied by Thorncroft’s cheesy 80s pop release You Can’t Handcuff The Wind.

4/5