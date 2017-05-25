Enjoy some Summer Nights big-screen entertainment in the great outdoors

The Summer Nights Film Festival is back for a seventh year at 13 locations across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and the UK.

Presented by Derby-based arts centre and cinema QUAD on an inflatable 12-metre screen, Summer Nights Festival screenings offer the chance to enjoy the great outdoors for a unique cinematic experience.

Two brand new venues for 2017 are RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate and Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire. Additional nights have been added to some of the venues, including Wollaton Hall in Nottingham and Baddesley Clinton, in Warwickshire. Derbyshire venues are Kedleston Hall, Calke Abbey and Hardwick Hall.

For information on films, venues or to book tickets, call QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or go to www.summernightsfilm.co.uk

This year, Summer Nights Film Festival has teamed up with some fantastic food and drink partners so customers can leave their picnic at home. Award winning artisan food specialist Hackwood Farm, based in Radbourne, Derby, are offering pre-ordered traditional wicker picnic hampers for two people packed with tasty traditional picnic fare and including a blanket, glasses, plates and cutlery. The hamper includes a selection of treats such as handmade sandwiches and crisps, Hackwood Farm’s sausage rolls, homemade scones with clotted cream and jam and traditional lemonade.

Customers can pre-order their hamper when purchasing their Summer Nights tickets. There will also be drinks and desserts available on the night at selected venues from Bobby’s Bar and Flow Catering. Please see the Summer Nights website for full details.

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons