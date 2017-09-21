Enjoy a girls’ night out with Kathy

Kathy Lette’s Girls’ Night Out can be seen at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on October 6.

Suitable for ages 16-plus (strong language and content), the show features the best-selling author talking on a variety subjects and is presented in association with Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature.

There will be tales of love, lust, men, marriage, pregnancy, childbirth, sexist bosses, teenage-daughter-wrangling, ageing, toy boys, hiding Julian Assange in her attic, and much more.

Grab your girlfriends and come along. Men, attend at your own risk!

Call the box office on 0115 846 7777

Photo by Neil Cooper