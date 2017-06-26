East Midlands Flower Show is back at Newstead Abbey

The East Midlands Flower Show 2017 will return to Newstead Abbey on July 1 and 2.

After a hugely successful first year, the East Midlands Flower Show is back.

The beautiful grounds of Newstead Abbey, the ancestral home of the poet G. Gordon, 6th Lord Byron, will once again, open their gates to fabulous show gardens, designed by local nurseries, horticultural colleges, landscapers and our volunteer teams.

There is also inspiration for the amateur gardener with a day of opportunities to meet growers and garden centres on hand to showcase their gorgeous plants, shrubs and trees.

There is also a home and garden marquee for seasonal plants, gifts, and garden furniture. Once you are shopped out - relax and listen to some live music with some great local food and drink.

There will be talks throughout the day from our experts to help get the most out of the garden or to learn how to use home grown produce to create fabulous seasonal food! This event will provide a great day out for all of the family with fun activities for children.

Garden experts include:

BBC Radio Nottingham’s John Stirland and Paula Routledge

Winner of BBC2’s The Great Chelsea Garden Challenge – Sean Murray

Alan Gardener – The Autistic Gardener will be sharing is own unique experience of gardening, talking about his new program ‘The Avant Gardner’ and answering your general gardening questions as part of our expert panel.

Councillor Dave Trimble, portfolio holder for leisure and culture at Nottingham City Council, said: “We are so pleased to be having the East Midlands Flower Show at Newstead again this year.

“The first show last year was very popular and featured some beautiful displays with something for the budding professional down to the person that wants a few plants and some advice on how to improve their window box.

“There are some really interesting local experts to see too. I’m sure the show will become one of the ‘must visit’ events in every gardener’s calendar for many years to come.”

For more information about Newstead Abbey please visit www.newsteadabbey.org.uk

Photo by Tracey Whitefoot