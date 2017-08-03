Crowds flock to Dinosaurs Of China exhibition at Nottinghamshire venues

The world-exclusive dinosaur exhibition is attracting families from all over to see this once-in-a-lifetime line-up.

Featuring some of the largest dinosaur skeletons in existence, the Dinosaurs of China exhibition runs until October 29 at Wollaton Hall and Lakeside Arts in Nottingham.

The ground shakers to feathered flyers exhibition will amaze families, children and dinosaur enthusiasts with a vast selection of genuine fossils and 3D skeletons that have never been seen outside of Asia before, as they come to the region for the amazing one-off event.

Unmissable highlights include the show-stopping Mamenchisaurus – a dinosaur the same height as three double decker buses and the amazing Gigantoraptor, the largest feathered dinosaur in the world. Visitors will also be taken on an evolutional journey.

Telling the story of how dinosaurs evolved into birds, the event will span two family-friendly sites with Wollaton Hall hosting the main exhibition over the summer holidays. The second exhibition at Nottingham University’s public arts centre, Lakeside Arts will welcome the Alxasaurus and the Dilophosaurus which together with the university’s own Life Science collection will explore how dinosaurs may have looked.

Tickets for the Wollaton Hall exhibition are £7.70 for an adult and £5.50 for a child. There is a family ticket (two adults and two children) for £22. Children under five go free and the event welcomes school parties at a reduced price. Entry to the Lakeside exhibition is free of charge.

For more information, please visit www.dinosaursofchina.co.uk