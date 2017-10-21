Are you brave enough to tour UK’s spookiest castle?

Dare you spend the night in a haunted castle?

Bolsover Castle has just been voted English Heritage’s most spooky property in the country.

And now’s your chance to see why.

FrightFest is a new scare experience which is running this month.

The castle doors will open at nightfall and visitors will have to face their fears as they embark on a guided tour to the castle’s darkest places.

Michael Williams, English Heritage’s Property Manager at Bolsover Castle, said: “Bolsover Castle is most definitely haunted and we have heard countless stories – from both visitors and staff members – of strange things happening across the site, but in particular inside the Little Castle. FrightFest will be a unique opportunity for people to step inside the property after hours and see for themselves just how scary it can be.”

Cate Milton, Events Manager for English Heritage, added: “We’re delighted to be launching our brand new FrightFest event at Bolsover Castle this Halloween. It will be guided tour that visitors won’t forget in a hurry, with mind bending tricks, live actors and special effects which will make them wonder what’s real and what’s not. The only question is: are they brave enough to step inside?”

For those who are lucky enough to make it out of the Little Castle there will be a host of Halloween entertainment for visitors to enjoy outside in the grounds, including a fearsome fairground, haunted bar, beastly barbeque and comedic Only Fools and Corpses play.

Tickets for FrightFest are on sale now and advance booking is highly recommended. Tickets cost £8 for English Heritage members and £13 for non-members. The event runs from Sunday, October 22, to Tuesday, October 31, from 6pm to 11pm. Gates open at 5.30pm. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/frightfest.

FrightFest is not suitable for people of a nervous disposition, those who are pregnant, have a heart condition or epilepsy. Entry is for over 14s only and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult throughout. Visitors should also be aware that the experience takes place in the dark and that there will be strobe lighting and loud noises.