Anniversary gig for The Confident Tricksters

The Confident Tricksters are live in Sheffield this weekend.

The three-piece rock and blues band are celebrating 30 years together with a gig at Commercial on Saturday, October 14.

Rock and blues will be the order of the day with perhaps a nod to the past.

The trio of Richard Farthing, Chris Daffern and Steve Crowe will also aim to do a couple of tracks from their 1989 album Shipwrecked Again.