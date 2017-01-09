Anna-Jane has a life of song at Sheffield

West End star Anna-Jane Casey brings her talents to Sheffield in the show The Life in a Day.

As one of the West End’s leading ladies for more than 25 years, Anna-Jane’s talents for singing, dancing and acting have been well exercised and proven.

Through her time as a performer, she has been perfecting her cabaret and concert work worldwide with diverse accompaniment from symphony orchestras to jazz trios.

She has also appeared on TV in shows like Eastenders, The Bill, Heartbeat and Holby City.

Her combination of pop, comedy, ballads and musical theatre songs have audiences enthralled and her range of vocal styles will leave you moved and elated.

Alongside musical director Paul Herbert, this evening is guaranteed to make you feel good.

She is Sheffield Studio Theatre on Monday, January 16.

Ticket details are on 0114 2496000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk