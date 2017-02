Half-term week means the return to Worksop for loveable duo Andy & Lewis in their Magical Mayhem Show.

This new show is packed with fun and laughter for children aged two to 10 years-old.

Get set for magic, balloon modelling and audience participation.

The show is at the Acorn Theatre on Thursday, February 16.

Details are on 01909 501817 or www.acorntheatre.net