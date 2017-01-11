Andy is telling the story of Billy Joel’s greatest hits

The music and song-writing talents of Billy Joel are being celebrated in Retford this weekend as Andy Mudd presents The Story of Billy Joel.

Every song Billy Joel wrote had a true story behind it, which was where the idea for this tribute show came from.

Andy Mudd stars as the acclaimed singer-songwriter in a show that is a combination speech and music celebrating the best of one of music’s biggest stars.

The show is at the Majestic on Saturday, January 14.

Ticket details are on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com