Alexandra Burke is in the habit for Sister Act at Sheffield

X-Factor star Alexandra Burke stars in the smash hit musical comedy Sister Act at Sheffield’s Lyceum theatre next week.

This all new production of the Broadway and West End hit is directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood.

Alexandra Burke is Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva who witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in a convent – and helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The show is at the Lyceum from Monday, January 16 until Saturday, January 21.

For ticket details, call 0114 2496000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk