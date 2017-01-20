Alexandra Burke heads the cast for Sister Act in Nottingham

X-Factor star Alexandra Burke stars in the smash hit musical comedy Sister Act at Nottingham Theatre Royal this month.

This all new production of the Broadway and West End hit is directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood.

Alexandra Burke is Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva who witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in a convent – and helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The power-packed score features a host of memorable numbers including Raise Your Voice, Lady in the Long Black Dress, Fabulous Baby, I Could Be That Guy, Spread The Love Around and Sunday Morning Fever.

The show is at the Theatre Royal from January 30 to February 11.

For ticket details, call 0115 9895555 or visit www.trch.co.uk

Please note: Alexandra Burke is not scheduled to appear in any matinee performances.