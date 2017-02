Tickhill Music Society’s 40th anniversary season continues with a concert by Alba Duo.

Alba Duo are Samantha Pearce (flute) and Francisco Correa (guitar).

They will play a programme of classical and Latin American music with works by Bach, Ravel, Tedesco, Saboya, Piazzolla and Pujol.

The concert is on February 10 at St Mary’s Primary School in Tickhill at 7pm and entry is £10 (except members) with students and accompanied under-16s free.

Call 01302 742612 for details