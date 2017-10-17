Alasdair Roberts to play Sheffield on new tour

Cult Scottish singer-songwriter Alasdair Roberts is embarking on a solo UK tour in November and December.

And he will be at Sheffield’s Regather Works on November 22.

The tour is in support of his most recent album Pangs and gives fans the chance to hear the new songs played in the stripped-down setting of a solo concert. Alasdair will also delve into his extensive back catalogue as well as perform his unique interpretations of traditional songs and ballads.

Tickets for his Sheffield date are available at http://bit.ly/2zls2wX