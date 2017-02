Against The Current are back on the road next month for a regional tour.

And the pop-rock trio will be at The Leadmill in Sheffield on March 13.

Their debut album, In Our Bones, made the top 30 in the UK charts and the track Running With Wild Things was nominated for Song of the Year at the Kerrang! Awards.

They will also be appearing at Reading & Leeds this year

Ticket details are at www.leadmill.co.uk