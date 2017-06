Frogfest is back at The Frog in Worksop this weekend.

AC/DC tribute band Let There B/DC will headline this annual two-day music feast, playing all the AC/DC favourites as well as rarer tracks.

The event is on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

Entry is £4 on the door for both days with all proceeds going to Bassetlaw Hospice.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2twBPNt