A night of the best of Bacharach at the Civic

Hit tribute show Back To Bacharach comes to Rotherham Civic Theatre this weekend.

This show celebrates Burt Bacharach, one of the most iconic songwriters of the 20th century and features a plethora of classic hits like Alfie, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat?, 24 Hours from Tulsa and Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.

The show is on Saturday, June 3 and tickets are available on 01709 823621 or http://bit.ly/2qSYpRm