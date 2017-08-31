YORK’S EBOR FESTIVAL: day-by-day review

Of all the marvellous Flat racing festivals that run from Guineas Weekend in May to Champions Day in October, York’s Ebor meeting remains one of the most popular with racegoers.
Thousands spend the four days in the historic city or in the surrounding Yorkshire countryside to enjoy racing at its best. I was among them for the 2017 Ebor Festival, so here is my potted day-by-day review of the action.
Almost Done!
Registering with Retford Trader and Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.