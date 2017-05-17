Winners for Germany and the Queen at Nottingham races

A bumper crowd for Nottingham Racecourse’s May ladies’ day watched as one of the major prizes of the season went the way of a horse sent all the way from Germany.

The filly Artistica burst from last place to first to claim the £40,000 6f Listed Kilvington Fillies’ Stakes, the showpiece race of the afternoon that attracted an attendance of 5,500. Her backers were certainly thrilled as she was sent off by bookmakers at a price of 33/1.

Trainer Dominik Moser said he loved British horse-racing and had wanted to send a talented enough sprinter to Colwick Park ever since he first ran horses in England.

Moser said: “I like sprint races, especially in England. Nottingham is special and I wanted to come here.”

Now the handler is making plans for another trip to Britain for the filly, owned by the president of Hanover Racecourse, Gestut Brummerhof, who said the racecourse had treated them “brilliantly”.

The Queen also enjoyed a success at Saturday’s meeting, which was sponsored by Genting Casino Nottingham. Merlin, trained by Michael Bell, was popular with the crowds and was well backed at even-money to win the opening race.

The track’s general manager, James Knox, said: “Genting Casino Nottingham ladies’ Day was a fantastic occasion once again. The fashions on show were wonderful and the crowds were enthused with a winner for the Queen. We were also delighted to welcome our German guests, who were rewarded with a victory.”

The next two meetings at Nottingham are on Tuesday, May 23 and on Wednesday, May 31 when the prestigious £40,000 Nottinghamshire Oaks will be run.