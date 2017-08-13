T20 win was special — Moores

Head coach Peter Moores hailed a special Nottinghamshire Outlaws win after they sealed a spot in the quarter-finals of the NatWest T20 Blast by defending their 145 total — defeating Worcestershire Rapids by 11 runs in a North Group encounter at New Road.

Outlaws captain Dan Christian led from the front with three for 18 as the Rapids were restricted to 134 for eight.

Harry Gurney bowled a superb final over, conceding just three runs to cap a disciplined performance by the entire Outlaws attack.

Moores said: “I think that’s what makes it such a special win for us because before you get to the knockout stages, you want to have won in every single sort of way so you know you’ve got the flexibility.

“We have won with our batsmen banging it up upfront, we’ve won with the middle order taking us through and now we’ve won by defending a score.”

After seeing his side slide from 57 for ine to 80 for six, Moores said: “We ask the lads to take risks and keep it positive all the way through and sometimes with that, it doesn’t work.”

Outlaws skipper Dan Christian (22) and Billy Root (37) tried to repair the damage with a stand of 50 in seven overs.

Moores said: Real credit to Billy Root, a young player coming in who has not had many opportunities to bat, and he made a real mature 37.”