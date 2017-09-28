Regional champion now aiming for GB academy

A triathlete aiming to be successful like the famous Brownlee brothers has reached his major goal for 2017 — winning the British Triathlon East Midlands Regional series.

Mansfield Triathlon Club member Tyler Broome, 10, is now aiming to make the British Triathlon GB regional academy within two years.

The youngster has a busy weekly training schedule —three sessions with Retford Swimming Club, two sessions with Worksop Harriers and GB endurance athlete John Beattie from Retford’s East Midlands Running Centre, and one cycling session with Newark Castle Cycling Club.

Tyler scored the maximum 4,000 points in four of the first five meetings of the seven-race Tristar One regional series.

That meant the Tuxford youngster went into the last two with the pressure off.

Tyler said: “The series did not start how I planned at RAF Scampton, where I did not make the podium, but that made me more determined to take one race at a time.

“I won the next four races and, with the pressure off, was fourth at Harvey Haddon and then third in Lincoln.

“It has been great to include John Beattie’s core training sessions as we do different strength exercises and they are also fun.

He now aims to qualify for the British Triathlon regional development squad.

That means he needs to rank in the next two seasons at Tristar Two, where discipline distances increase considerably from Tristar One.

Tyler is training to achieve 2-28-10 in the 200m swim and 3-34-80 over 1,000m to qualify.

He said he then hoped to be picked up by the British Triathon GB Regional Academy when he was 12.

“I’m excited for the next two years to continue to learn and develop my skills in triathlon,” he said. “My next goal is the regional academy. If you train hard and keep disciplined anyone can achieve anything they set their mind to.

“When I first said three years ago I wanted to be the next Brownlee brother (like England’s triathlon Olympians Alistair and Jonny) I could only swim five metres — now look at me.”

John Beattie said: “Tyler loves to compete, he trains to race, is extremely determined and has a fantastic attitude to training.

“With the right support Tyler could really thrive both within and outside his sport and become the next Brownlee brother.”