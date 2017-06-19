Patel on form again as Notts build against Leicestershire

Nottinghamshire had reached 212-3 by tea on day one of their Specsavers County Championship home clash against East Midlands rivals Leicestershire today.

Samit Patel continued to make the most of his fine recent form by passing 50 for the fifth consecutive innings.

Following scores of 82, 257 not out, 66 and 122 not out, the 32-year old is on 70 not out.

Patel and Brendan Taylor resumed their third wicket stand after lunch and had stretched it to 80 by the time that the visitors struck again.

Taylor had a scare on 48 when he nicked Clint McKay but wicketkeeper Lewis Hill couldn’t gather low down.

A couple of deliveries later the former Zimbabwe captain was gifted two overthrows from an errant shy, to reach his 50 from 104 balls.

Dieter Klein then made the breakthrough, having Taylor caught behind to a regulation nick on 61.

Patel was given not out on 37, after the umpires had conferred with the Foxes claiming a slip catch by Paul Horton, but a bump ball seemed to be their judgement.

Michael Lumb is on 26 and has put on 56 with Patel so far.