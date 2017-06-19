NOTTS PREMIER LEAGUE REVIEW: Top three all win/Gap rightens at bottom

Mid-table Mansfield Hosiery Mills were unable to halt second-placed Kimberley’s march towards the top of the table.

On a weekend where the top three all won, captain Alex King played a fine all-round role for his side to ensure they stayed in contention for honours.

Hosiery Mills made a solid start after being asked to bat.

Kamal Manek struck one boundary in his 23 and George Hadfield hit five fours in his rapid 25 as the Mansfield openers put on 44 for the first wicket.

The home side then collapsed to 65 for four before Mark Smallwood led a recovery.

He hit seven boundaries in his half-century and shared a fifth-wicket stand of 77 with Matt New, who made a patient 26.

When Smallwood was dismissed at 142 for five, however, Hosiery Mills struggled. Matt Wright added a run-a-ball 17 to take them to 186 all out in the last over.

King again led the Kimberley wicket-taking with four for 40 from 10.2 overs.

James Fenwick with two for 22 from nine overs was economical and George Bacon also grabbed a pair of wickets.

Matt Wright, en route to three for 50, ripped out the top of the Kimberley order in the reply.

With Matt New bagging a couple more wickets, the Institute were in trouble at 93 for six, despite three batsmen having got starts and reached double figures.

Openers Tom Rowe (17) and George Bacon (22) were among them.

But then Dominic Brown was joined at the crease by King, and the pair secured a four-wicket victory with three overs remaining.

King made 41 not out, including four boundaries, while Brown finished unbeaten on 71 with 10 boundaries as the duo put on 94 runs.

Leaders Cuckney maintained their place at the top after a crushing 189-run victory over Attenborough at Langwith Road.

Opener James Hawley led from the front with an unbeaten 109 that took him past 1,000 runs at home as Cuckney totalled 272 for six from their 50 overs.

Hawley hit 14 fours and two sixes in his 130-ball innings.

He shared in a second-wicket stand of 135 with William Butler, who found nine boundaries.

When Butler was dismissed, Hawley was given further support down the order.

He added 64 with Daniel Wood, who struck 26 from 31 balls; 22 with Luke Wood (15); and 31 in an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership with Simon Mugava, 19 not out.

Ryan Swiers and Burhan Alam both took two wickets for Attenborough.

The visitors’ run-chase never got going as they were dismissed for a total in the 80s for a second successive weekend.

Luke Wood was the’ chief tormentor with five for 23 from 10 overs. Mugave claimed three for 16 and Arosh Janoda two for 30.

Four Attenborough batsmen made starts with Ben Bhabra hitting five fours in his 26 .

Byron Haycock, Chris Allcoat and Arjun Sandhu also reached double figures, but the visitors were bowled out for 83 in the 24th over.

The top two teams have both won six matches with Cuckney holding an eight-point lead at the mid-point of the season.

Third-placed Plumtree are five points adrift of second-placed Kimberley.

Plumtree defeated Notts Academy by 78 runs to keep pace with the top two in the Notts Premier League.

The home side, who opted to bat first, were indebted to a knock of 74 from opener Saad Ashraaf as he put on 57 with Matt Wood, (22).

However, it still needed a quickfire 44 not out from Graeme White, who added 55 with Fabian Taylor, (14 not out) in an unbroken eighth-wicket parnership, to get Plumtree up to 219 for seven.

The beginning of the Academy reply was carnage with three of the top four failing to score.

Matt Milnes, on his way to taking four for 28 from six overs, reduced the visitors to 13 for five.

Hassan Chaudry, (27) and Jack Blatherwick, (37) put together a stand of 54 to lead a recovery, but with nine overs left the Academy were bowled out for 141.

West Indian Cavaliers took advantage of Mansfield Hosiery Mills’ defeat to swap places with them after a 75-run victory at Welbeck — but only just.

The visitors amassed 244 for five after Bilal Shafayat top-scored with 70. Adeel Shafique (35) added 50 for the second wicket with Akhil Patel,(20).

After both fell quickly, Shafayat teamed up with Rehan Hassan, (39) to add 73 for the fourth wicket, before putting on a further 66 with Adam Tillcock, (58).

Cavaliers closed on 244 for seven. Tom Lungley led the Welbeck attack with three for 37 and Richard Stroh took two wickets.

Welbeck lost wickets early and often in their reply before Lungley’s 32 from 57 balls held together the middle order.

Number 10 Richie Bentley hit 36 as he added 58 for the final wicket with Joe Marriott, who finished unbeaten on 21.

But with the pair entering the final over in search of salvaging a draw, disaster struck when Bentley was dismissed five balls short of completing their heroic rearguard.

The last wicket was Kafeel Shafique’s fourth in his four for 26. Maurice Chambers claimed three for 46 as Welbeck were dismissed for 169.

The battle at the bottom of the Notts Premier League tightened considerably on Saturday and now only five points separate the bottom four clubs.

The big gainers were bottom-of-the-table Caythorpe as they recorded their first victory of the season at home to Radcliffe, who have yet to win away.

Batting first, the visitors totalled 232 for six after Dan Mason carried his bat for 108 not out.

Former Caythorpe batsman Caleb Mierkalns provided the main back-up for Mason with a knock of 34.

Radcliffe’s wicket-taking was led by Max Shenton and Martyn Dobson with a couple each.

Dobson then showed his skill with the bat to match anything that Mason could do as he led the way to an eight-wicket victory.

Dobson also carried his bat in the successful run-chase, finishing unbeaten on 101.

He put on 51 for the opening stand with Hishaam Khan, (23), and 137 in a match-winning third-wicket partnership with Anuj Dal, (59 not out).

Farnsfield piled up 256 for eight against visitors Hucknall, but had to settle for a draw.

The hosts were asked to bat first and Paul Franks top-scored with an unbeaten 77.

Matthew Sisson made 72 at the top of the order, like Franks striking 10 boundaries, and Mathew Roberts added 30, including four fours.

Three other Farnsfield batsmen —Steven Musgrove, Brett Hutton and Stephen Randall — also made double figures.

Three bowlers claimed two wickets each for Hucknall — Jake Libby with two for 30, Suhail Ahmed with two for 80 and Jake Wright with two for 40.

The visitor’s opening pair of Jake Libby and Vinay Landa put on 115 before Libby was first to fall for 66.

Landa followed soon after, also for 66.

Both openers struck eight boundaries.

Robin Maxwell (42) and Geoff Dods (33) tried to increase the scoring rate but, despite having wickets in hand, Hucknall ran out of time and closed on 240 for five — 17 runs short of victory.

Hutton claimed two of the five wickets to fall.

Randall, Roberts and Franks all claimed a wicket.