Notts make slow progress against Glamorgan

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire have made slow progress, with the bat, on the opening morning of their Specsavers County Championship game against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Having chosen to bat first in the green splendour of Sophia Gardens, the visitors reached 64 for 2 at the interval with Steven Mullaney and debutant Cheteshwar Pujara the men out.

Glamorgan, who have yet to win a Championship game in 2017, bowled particularly well throughout the session and got the initial breakthrough in the 17th over when Mullaney, flashing at a wide delivery from Timm van der Gutgen, was caught behind by Chris Cooke for 14.

Jake Libby (41 not out) held up his end, without ever cutting free, but Indian Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (2) followed Mullaney back to the pavilion, in the 26th over, when he edged Marchant de Lange to Aneurin Donald, at slip, at 47 for 2.