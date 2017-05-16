Notts’ cup tie ended by rain

Only 14.4 overs were possible at Wantage Road as Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire shared a point each in the final round of Royal London Cup North group matches.

Play began on time with Ben Duckett finding some much-needed form after Northants were sent into bat but his 56 not out was the only thing to take form a wet Northampton day.

The rain arrived just before 3pm and, but for an hour after tea that revived some hope of a Notts chase, did not relent.

The play that was possible allowed Duckett to make just his second half-century of the season in his tenth innings.

Duckett has struggled for form this season with only 163 runs before this game. But he looked in good order from the start, getting his favoured cut stroke away successfully twice in James Pattinson’s first over. He also pulled Harry Gurney over midwicket and mid-on and his eighth four, a delicate flick off Steven Mullaney, brought him 50 in 43 balls.

Max Holden made an unbeaten 23 at the other end, in his first List A innings. He opened with a pleasant punch past point for four and was composed enough to suggest his talent is not limited to one format.

James Taylor, Northants one-day cup batting coach, said: “It’s been brilliant to work with the guys but it hasn’t gone to plan. Injuries have hampered the squad. We have had some major players missing - and that’s made it extremely hard.

“Individuals have played well in phases but ultimately we haven’t played consistently well enough.”