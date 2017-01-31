Nottinghamshire legend David Hussey calls it a day

Nottinghamshire legend David Hussey has announced his retirement from cricket, and thanked everyone who helped him with his achievements.

Australia’s Big Bash League with Melbourne Stars was the final professional tournament in which the 39-year-old Hussey played.

“I’m still pretty emotional about it,” he said this week. “But it’s time to move on. I’m very thankful for what I have achieved in the game.”

Having first signed for the county in 2004, Hussey’s Notts career spanned a decade. A trophy winner with the Trent Bridge outfit in 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2013, the Australian made 223 appearances for the club, averaging 61, 38 and 36 with the bat in the respective three formats of the game.

Capped by Notts in 2004, he became an honorary life member on leaving the club in 2013.

In Shield cricket Down Under, Hussey represented Victoria with distinction for 12 years and finished by lifting the coveted trophy for them in 2015. In white ball cricket, Hussey played 108 times for Australia, while his excellence in the Twenty20 game saw him contracted by three separate franchises in the Indian Premier League.

His last act was leading Melbourne Stars to the semi-finals of the Big Bash. After defeat to Perth Scorchers, Hussey told his teammates: “I’m done.”