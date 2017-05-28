Nottingamshire edge closer to victory

Nottinghamshire moved closer to securing their fourth victory of the season on the third morning of their Specsavers County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Trent Bridge.

Having enforced the follow-on, they have reduced their guests to 125 for six at lunch, still 156 runs away from making the home side bat again.

The session began with Gloucestershire on 37 for one in their second innings, still 244 runs behind. For around an hour things went well for the batting side as Cameron Bancroft and Will Tavare developed their second wicket partnership.

Steven Mullaney and Stuart Broad altered the momentum, with a spell that reduced Gloucestershire from 98 for one to 104 for five.

Cameron Bancroft had been dropped on 46 by Samit Patel at third slip, before reaching his first half century in the championship. He only advanced to 53 before being pinned in front by Mullaney, who then had Graeme van Buuren taken at first slip for nought.

Broad had a successful lbw appeal against Tavare upheld, before bowling George Hankins.

Harry Gurney secured his 250th wicket in first class cricket when Jack Taylor became the third leg before wicket victim in the session, leaving Phil Mustard and Kieran Noema-Barnett to bat through until lunch.