New contracts at Trent Bridge for Wood and Moores

Two of Notitngthamshire’s promising young players, Luke Wood and Tom Moores, have signed new contracts at Trent Bridge until the end of 2019.

Left-arm seamer Wood and wicketkeeper Moores made good progress during the club’s momentous 2017 campaign, and both are now relishing the chance of playing in the top flight of the Specsavers County Championship after promotion.

Wood, 22, finished the four-day season strongly, taking eight wickets against promotion rivals, Northamptonshire, and ending with 18 in total in the Championship at an average of 28.44.

Moores, the 21-year-old son of head coach Peter Moores, was an ever-present in the Notts Outlaws side that won the NatWest T20 Blast for the first time, and is hoping to take over behind the stumps from Chris Read, who has retired. Moores said: “When you win trophies, you get a taste for it.”