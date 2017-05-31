Latest Bassetlaw Cricket League results

The Championship – Sponsored by IM Sports
At Ordsall: ORDSALL BRIDON (6) v GLAPWELL COLLIERY (6). No play – ground unfit.
At Papplewick Hall: EDWINSTOWE (6) 121 all out (Adam Dutton 33, Paul Benson 36, Charlie Blatherwick 7-29, Jim Rhodes 3-22) v PAPPLEWICK & LINBY (10). Weather affected draw.
At Sturton Road: NORTH WHEATLEY WITH LEVERTON (6) v CLIPSTONE WELFARE (6). No play – ground unfit.
At Langwith Road: NOTTS & ARNOLD AMATEUR (7) 154 all out (Craig Harrison 50, James Hobson 32*, Dan Brown 4-36) v CUCKNEY 2nd (6). Weather affected draw.
At Burma Road: BLIDWORTH COLLIERY WELFARE (6) v THORESBY COLLIERY (6). No play – ground unfit.
Division 3 – Sponsored by South Forest Leisure
At Carnarvon Street: TEVERSAL (6) v BLIDWORTH COLLIERY WELFARE 2nd (6). No play – ground unfit.
Division 5 – Sponsored by Readers
At Greenlands: ANSTON 3rd (6) v PAPPLEWICK & LINBY 3rd (6). No play – ground unfit.
At Barnes Park: GRASSMOOR WORKS 2nd (6) v ASTON HALL 3rd (6). No play – ground unfit.
At Newstead Village: NOMADS (6) v CLUMBER PARK 3rd (6). No play – ground unfit.
At Sandy Lane: ROCKWARE (6) v HARTHILL 2nd (6). No play – ground unfit.
At Recreation Drive: SHIREBROOK (6) v BILSTHORPE (6). No play – ground unfit.
Division 6 – Sponsored by Mapperley Sports
At Main Street: LANGWITH (6) 115 for 8 v TEVERSAL 2nd (9). Weather affected draw.
At Fourth Avenue: THORESBY COLLIERY 3rd (6) v WALESWOOD SPORTS 2nd (6). No play – ground unfit.
At Sookholme Road: WELBECK 4th (6) v KILLAMARSH 3rd (6). No play – ground unfit.
Division 7 – Sponsored by Readers
At Debdale Park: SHERWOOD COLLIERY 2nd (20) v OLLERTON COLLIERY (-10). Match cancelled owing to Ollerton Colliery’s inability to raise a side.
At Queen Elizabeth’s Academy: MANSFIELD 3rd (6) v MILTON 3rd (6). No play – ground unfit.