Jake Ball sidelined by knee injury in West Indies

Mansfield bowler Jake Ball could be forced to sit out the rest of England’s mini-tour of the West Indies after picking up a knock.

Ball broke down after suffering a knee injury during his third over of England’s warm-up game against the West Indian Cricket Board President’s XI in St Kitts.

Initially, the injury was reported as “a niggle at the back of his right knee”, but then the 25-year-old was booked in for a scan, putting in doubt his participation on the tour, which sees England play West Indies in three one-day internationals.

However, there was better news for Ball’s Nottinghamshire teammate, Alex Hales, who has joined the tour after recovering earlier than expected from a broken hand.