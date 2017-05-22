Ingram and Cooke frustrate Notts

Notts’ bowlers were made to toil in the pre-lunch session on the final day of their game against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

At the interval, the home team had a slender lead of 38, Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke having taken their sixth wicket partnership to 105.

Ingram, showing great application and technique reached his second championship hundred of the season from 294 balls, which included nine fours.

He was well supported by Cooke, who reached his 50 shortly before lunch from 127 deliveries with a six and eight other boundaries.

Ingram, is undefeated on 106, and Cooke 56, and if Notts are to consolidate their position at the top of Division Two they need to take early wickets in the afternoon session.