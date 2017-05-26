Honours even on first morning at Trent Bridge

Honours were shared during the opening session of Nottinghamshire’s latest Specsavers County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Trent Bridge.

Asked to bat first by the visitors, Notts reached lunch on 132 for three, with Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 35

Openers Steven Mullaney and Jake Libby rattled along to put 50 on the board inside nine overs but Gloucestershire fought back strongly.

Mullaney chipped Craig Miles to midwicket for 35 and Libby was pinned lbw by Matt Taylor for 32.

Samit Patel pulled Chris Liddle for six during his 15 but then nudged the same bowler to slip.

Pujara’s excellence has shone through with a selection of straight and midwicket drives, on his home debut for the Division Two leaders.