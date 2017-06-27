Fourth wicket partnership put Notts in control

DAY TWO LUNCH

Kent180

Notts 278-4

Nottinghamshire’s fourth wicket pairing of Steven Mullaney and Alex Hales have powered the Division Two leaders into a strong position on the second day of their Specsavers County Championship match against Kent at Trent Bridge.

The two stroke-makers put on 222 in 47.5 overs as the home side raced past Kent’s first innings score of 180.

Hales was dismissed for 85 shortly before the break, which finds Notts on 278 for four, a lead of 98.

Mullaney has been at the crease since the start of the innings and has made 134 not out, his 12th first class hundred, reaching the landmark from 173 balls.

Resuming from their overnight position of 135 for three, the home side flew out of the blocks with six boundaries coming within the space of 18 deliveries.

Hales brought up his first championship 50 of the season from 104 balls as the partnership stretched into three figures.

Shortly after bringing up his hundred Mullaney launched Will Gidman back over his head for the first six of the match.

The pink ball was then clubbed to all parts as Notts went through the gears and the introduction of Joe Denly’s spin seemed to tempt Hales even more. He launched his fourth delivery into the stand for six but then attempted a repeat and holed out to Sean Dickson.