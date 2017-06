Papplewick and Linby maintained their 22-point lead at the top of The Championship in the Bassetlaw League over the weekend. But both Thoresby Colliery and Clipstone Welfare are in hot pursuit.

The weekend also featured the latest round of group matches in the league’s Mallen Trophy competition, which provided a host of exciting Twenty20 action. Here are all the results from the Mallen and the top divisions of the league: