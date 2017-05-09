Cricket fans set to flock to Trent Bridge for family fun day

Cricket fans are expected to flock to Trent Bridge on Sunday when all tickets cost just £1 for the club’s family fun day and their latest one-day match against Lancashire Lightning.

A host of family fun and entertainment has been laid on to go alongside the Royal London One-Day Cup 50-over tie, with all gate receipts going to the Trent Bridge Community Trust, the charitable arm of the club which aims to provide sporting opportunities for disadvantaged youngsters across the county.

The entertainment, which runs from 11 am to 4 pm, will include face-painting and a bouncy castle in the squash courts, near the pavilion.

In the courtyard of the Trent Bridge Inn, story-telling sessions and a samba-drumming workshop will run alongside the Outlaws Cricket Zone, where people of all ages and abilities can have a go at cricket.

You can also find out about the ECB’s new All Stars initiative, which provides fun, informal skills sessions for five-to-eight-year-olds, and you can test your skills with Batfast, a cricket bowling simulator.

For those wishing to play a less active role, there will be a prosecco bar on hand too!

Some of Notts’s first-team players will be on hand to sign autographs in the Trent Bridge Inn courtyard at 12.30 pm, joined by the club’s mascot, Nuts the squirrel.

And during the 45-minute interval bgetween innings, weather permitting, you’ll be able to make your way on to Trent Bridge’s hallowed turf with a bat and ball and crack on with your own impromptu game. Look out again for Nuts the squirrel, who’ll be on the pitch meeting his fans.

Visitors might also want to watch the Gilbert Cup, a youth cricket tournament taking place on the field at the interval too.

Activities on the concourse of the Smith Cooper Stand will include a charity cake stall, run by West Bridgford’s Mrs Buns, a caricaturist, smoothie bikes, an Everyone Health stand, an urban artist and a British Heart Foundation stand, with former Notts and England batsman James Taylor set to make an appearance at some point during the day.

Next to the Smith Cooper Stand councourse, in the vicinity of the Dixon Gates, there will be a stand promoting the work of the Trent Bridge Community Trust, from where tours of the ground will depart at 11.30 am, 1.30 pm, 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm. Places need to be booked at the stand at least 30 minutes in advance of your chosen tour.

You can also sign up for the Trent Bridge Trail quiz at the stand, with clues located around the ground. Please ask a steward should you require directions or further information about any of the events taking place on the day.

Seating is unreserved, so supporters are welcome to sit anywhere in the ground, with the exception of the exclusive seating for the club’s members situated in front of the pavilion.