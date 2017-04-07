Chris Read takes 1,000 first class catch as Notts take charge

Nottinghamshire captain Chris Read says he is delighted to have taken his 1,000 first class career catch.

Read hit the landmark milestone as Notts reduced Leicestershire to 251 all out on the opening day of their fixture at Grace Road.

Read said: “I was very happy with the catch [the 1,000th of his first class career]: it’s always a bit tough when they get a bottom edge, and I didn’t think it was going to carry, but it sort of kept coming at me and I managed to hang on.

“There was cloud cover early, though it looked a really good pitch, and we thought we could put them under pressure early on. I think we’d have taken 251 beforehand, though we got ourselves into a really good position early: the ball seemed to go a bit soft and they put up some stiff resistance lower down the order.

“I can see James [Pattinson] getting a fair few wickets for us – he bowls full, he swings it and he bowls a really lively pace.”

Notts closed day one on 47/1.