Champions Cuckney on NPL march again with third successive win

Cuckney are the only Notts Premier League side with a 100% record after three matches following a 100-run victory at Caythorpe.

Mansfield Hosiery Mills, the only other side to have won both opening matches, drew against Notts Academy.

Mansfield CC v Notts and Arnold Amateur CC, pictured is Mansfield bowler Jonathan Antcliffe

After winning the toss and opting to bat, champions Cuckney made a solid start with James Hawley (29) and Gareth Purshouse putting on 58 for the opening wicket. They were pegged back to 94 for four before a 77-run stand between wicket-keeper Purshouse (79) and Daniel Wood (47) got them going again.

The dismissal of Purshouse led to another flurry of wickets as Cuckney closed on 210 for nine.

Jim Hindson with four for 54 and Anuj Dal with three for 48 were the home side’s leading wicket-takers.

In the home reply, Arosh Janoda and Luke Wood blew the top of Caythorpe’s order away. Only late resistance from Ollie Clarke (25) and Hindson (28) delayed the inevitable as Caythorpe’s final wicket fell in the 40th over on 110 to leave the home side bottom after three successive defeats.

Hosiery Mills remain unbeaten but lost their 100% record as they had to settle for a draw at the Notts Academy.

The home side racked up an impressive 296 for seven in their 50 overs, built on an opening stand of 72 between Louis Kimber and Joey Evison, who both made 37.

Connor Marshall (82) and Louis Bhabra (76) added 129 for the fifth wicket to take the Academy to 263 for five.

Dylan Barmby was the pick of the Hosiery Mills bowlers, taking four for 48.

In reply the Millers struggled to score quickly enough to keep up with the rate, before settling for a draw.

Joe New top-scored with 44 and George Hadfield struck 32 as the visitors closed on 173 for eight.

Kimberley moved joint fifth with a 79-run win at Hucknall.

The visitors posted a total of 241 for nine with George Bacon the mainstay of the innings with a knock of 116 from 131 balls.

The key partnership was his fifth-wicket stand of 89 with Martin Weightman (38).

William Spray (three for 45) and Suhail Ahmed (three for 48) led the home attack.

Hucknall looked to be on course for victory at 71 for one as Scott Harris (47) and Jake Libby put on 57 for the second wicket.

Three quick wickets transformed the match as the Hucknall middle-order folded and when Libby fell for 51 Kimberley took control.

Bacon had a good day all round, taking four for 23 as Hucknall were dismissed for 162.

Farnsfield claimed their first victory after winning the battle of the newly-promoted sides at Attenborough.

At 37 for four Farnsfield were in trouble, but Curtis Mitchell and Callum McKenzie put on a stand of 186 for the fifth wicket before Mitchell was adjudged lbw on 99.

McKenzie did reach his century, but was out shortly afterwards for 110 from 117 balls, including 16 boundaries, as Farnsfield closed on 275 for six.

In reply, Attenborough’s Tom Moores made 56, featuring in a 59-run second-wicket stand with Chris Allcoat (13), but the Squirrels were dismissed for 151.

Brett Hutton claimed five for 30 for Farnsfield and Paul Franks and Mathew Roberts took two wickets each in support.

Welbeck (153) lost their unbeaten record at Radcliffe, despite Richard Stroh rolling back the years to take four for 37, aided by Muhammad Malik (three for 67) and a brace by Tom Lungley.

The home side were bowled out for 202, but the Welbeck reply started badly as they slumped to five for three and then 29 for four.

A 54-run stand between Lungley and captain Jonathan Ball (29) gave the visitors hope, but Lungley ran out of partners.

Lungley was the last man out for 64, including six fours, as Welbeck fell 50 runs short of their target.

Plumtree moved second after edging out West Indian Cavaliers by three runs in a thriller at Birchover Park.

Plumtree lost a couple of early wickets before Sam Storey (68) and Sam Wood (75) came together for a partnership of 95 that laid the foundation for their total of 218 for seven.

In reply, Adeel Shafique dominated the Cavs’ innings, carrying his bat with an unbeaten 117 from 131 balls. He was the only batsman to score more than 17 as extras were the second-highest scorer with 25.

Bobby Gamble claimed four for 35 to keep the Cavs in check, but at 153 for five in the 38th over they looked favourites.

Shafique, though, ran out of partners with two overs remaining and just four runs needed.

He carried his bat to finish unbeaten on 117 from 131 balls as Cavs were dismissed for 215.