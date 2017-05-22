Brilliant Glamorgan rearguard set to deny Notts

A superb partnership of between Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke, appears to have denied Notts their fourth win of the season, with Glamorgan, at tea on the final day 383 for 5. a lead of 122 with a minimum of 34 overs remaining.

The sixth wicket pair have batted all day, and at the interval Ingram, who has been at the crease for nine hours and four minutes, was unbeaten on 139, with Cooke a run short of his first championship century of the season.

Stuart Broad has bowled 30 overs during the innings, but has yet to take a wicket.