Brett Hutton shines as Notts enjoy a good day at Derbyshire

Brett Hutton took the spotlight away from Mark Footitt with a five wicket haul that put Nottinghamshire in control of the match against Derbyshire at Derby.

Hutton full vindicated Chris Read’s decision to bowl first by returning his best figures of the season – 5 for 52 – as Derbyshire were dismissed for 220 with Alex Hughes top scoring with an unbeaten 55.

Footitt claimed 2 for 49 in his first game back with Nottinghamshire on his return to Derby and Jake Ball took three wickets before the Division Two leaders replied with 93 for 2 before bad light ended play early.

All the attention at the start of play was on Footitt who enjoyed his best years with Derbyshire before he moved to Surrey at the end of the 2015 season.

The fast bowler had taken 7 for 71 and 10 wickets in his last game at the County Ground but he had to wait until after lunch for his first success as Derbyshire fought hard in testing conditions in the morning.

Ball struggled for a consistent line and was driven for three fours by Ben Slater before the opener became Hutton’s first victim when he edged low to second slip.

The England paceman did better when he switched to the City End, finding some late movement to uproot Billy Godleman’s off stump before Wayne Madsen was caught behind down the legside.

Luis Reece had done well to come through the first session but he fell to Footitt in the third over of the afternoon playing across a full length ball which opened the door for Hutton to demolish the lower order.

He was twice on a hat-trick as Derbyshire slumped to 172 for 9 before Hughes and Ben Cotton added 48 in eight overs to secure a batting point before Footitt bowled Cotton for 32.

With conditions favouring the bowlers, Derbyshire had a chance of getting back in the match but they did not help their cause by conceding 26 extras, 28 per cent of Nottinghamshire’s runs.

Hardus Viljoen claimed his first Championship wicket by having Jake Libby caught behind down the leg-side and Tony Palladino trapped Brendan Taylor lbw but Steven Mullaney and Samit Patel showed good judgement to survive before play was called off with 14 overs still remaining.