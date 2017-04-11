Black-belt promotions for dedicated Lynx Academy quintet

Father and son Paul and James Oakes were among the latest batch of students at the Retford-based Lynx Black Belt Leadership Academy to gain promotions.

The Oakeses were promoted to black belt 2nd dan, along with Donna Barker. All three have trained at the academy for more than five years and study the advanced leadership training programme.

Fellow Lynx members Michael Orchard and Dean Hobson were promoted to black belt 1st dans after three years of continuous training with the academy’s master instructor, Andrew Blinston. Both have attended personal development courses and private tuition with Blinston.

The belts and students were presented to the five students in front of family, friends and other guests after a four-hour graduation. Blinston praised the quintet’s positive attitudes and said they will continue to develop their skills.